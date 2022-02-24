Sign up
Photo 3026
I Have Learned NOT To Stress
Fixing supper and still wondering what to use for a line subject for today's photo. This neat little gadget my husband bought me was sitting on the counter and.........LINES. I have my subject for the day
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4749
photos
156
followers
54
following
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Tags
b&w
,
lowkey
,
for2022
,
sixws-127
summerfield
ace
it's like the "atom" (not the bomb). it looks menacing though. beware! 😊 aces!
February 25th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nice! Love the lighting. It does have kind of an ominous feel to it.
February 25th, 2022
joeyM
ace
❤️
February 25th, 2022
