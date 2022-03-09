Sign up
Photo 3039
I Keep Finding "Fanny" Fruit Everywhere
Another six word story and another piece of fruit given to me in a quart of berries by a friend
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4762
photos
155
followers
54
following
9
3
2
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
9th March 2022 6:42pm
Public
red
food
minimalist
sixws-128
Simply Amanda
Hahahaha. Love the story!!! Great high key shot.
March 10th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Simple and beautiful ! I hope the taste was good too
March 10th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
How do you do this! I know you don't live in the Arctic! fav
March 10th, 2022
