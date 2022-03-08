Sign up
Photo 3038
And Just Like That.......It Bloomed
Two days ago there were just a hint of blooms on this nectarine tree and when I looked out this morning It was almost covered with them.
For the six word story
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4761
photos
156
followers
54
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
8th March 2022 7:23am
tree
flower
sixws-128
JackieR
ace
Such a pretty blossom and it will turn into a nectarine!! Beautiful capture
March 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful bloom
March 9th, 2022
summerfield
ace
nice!
March 9th, 2022
