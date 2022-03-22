Previous
Next
Been Behind the Eight Ball Lately by grammyn
Photo 3052

Been Behind the Eight Ball Lately

With family visiting from out of state for several days I have been less than attentive on this site, sometimes scrambling for a photo a day. I have managed to keep up but just barely. I am all about routine and struggle when it changes. My commenting has been brief at best but I still managed to view all your fabulos photos. Thanks for being patient with me.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous focus on the 8 and great dof! Relax and keep your cool Katy, you are always more than on the ball! Enjoy your family time 😊
March 23rd, 2022  
Wendy ace
I know how you feel, Katy
I too am a creature of habit but my life has been a jumble as late!
You just have to do what you can, and leave the rest behind. Family is more important than 365.
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise