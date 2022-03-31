Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3061
Shadows Shift
"It is only through shadows that one comes to know the light."
- St. Catherine of Siena.
Sitting at the supper table tonight I noticed this pretty shadow scene
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4786
photos
155
followers
53
following
838% complete
View this month »
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
Latest from all albums
3056
3057
3058
3059
856
3060
857
3061
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
31st March 2022 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
summerfield
ace
bokeh shadows, love it, girlfriend. aces!
April 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Very nicely captured
April 1st, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That is pretty- I'd sit there and enjoy it too.
April 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful dreamy shot
April 1st, 2022
Lin
ace
Dreamy!
April 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close