Shadows Shift by grammyn
Shadows Shift

"It is only through shadows that one comes to know the light."
- St. Catherine of Siena.

Sitting at the supper table tonight I noticed this pretty shadow scene
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

summerfield ace
bokeh shadows, love it, girlfriend. aces!
April 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Very nicely captured
April 1st, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is pretty- I'd sit there and enjoy it too.
April 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful dreamy shot
April 1st, 2022  
Lin ace
Dreamy!
April 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
