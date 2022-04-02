Previous
Next
Just Call Me Creative by grammyn
Photo 3063

Just Call Me Creative

According to some sources creativity by nature is messy and that is what I am going with. This is a view from above my paint box
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
839% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I would imagine that paint boxes should be messy- otherwise how would you know they are being used? Good shot.
April 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is a great view of material of a working artist.
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise