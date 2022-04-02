Sign up
Photo 3063
Just Call Me Creative
According to some sources creativity by nature is messy and that is what I am going with. This is a view from above my paint box
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4788
photos
155
followers
53
following
9
2
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
2nd April 2022 2:58pm
Public
30-shots2022
,
painting30
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I would imagine that paint boxes should be messy- otherwise how would you know they are being used? Good shot.
April 3rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is a great view of material of a working artist.
April 3rd, 2022
