Photo 3103
Attention
My grandson graduated from an Air Force leadership school today and I went to the ceremony. We are so proud of him. When he came home I asked him to pose for me which he graciously did.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4832
photos
153
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th May 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
feet
,
mayhalf22
