Previous
Next
Taking A Break by grammyn
Photo 3105

Taking A Break

I planned this shot when she was outside on the grass but my camera was acting up and then she moved so I had to settle for this one.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
sweet thing. Nice colour adn texture contrast
May 15th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That's one big bundle of fur
May 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise