Photo 3105
Taking A Break
I planned this shot when she was outside on the grass but my camera was acting up and then she moved so I had to settle for this one.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4836
photos
152
followers
52
following
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th May 2022 4:34pm
Tags
dog
,
mayhalf22
Brigette
ace
sweet thing. Nice colour adn texture contrast
May 15th, 2022
Milanie
ace
That's one big bundle of fur
May 15th, 2022
