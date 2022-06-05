Sign up
Photo 3127
Does This Qualify for Empty Nesters?
Just a quick simple shot of my egg cups for the mundane challenge
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4858
photos
149
followers
52
following
Tags
highkey
,
sixws-
,
mundane-eggcups
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous cups beautifully captured Katy! So simple yet so stunning.
June 6th, 2022
