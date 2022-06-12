Paint, Practice, Improve

There is a subgroup of very talented painters on this site called the artsy gang and they generously encourage and support me as one of the members. They find tutorials for us to follow and offer suggestions about technique and ways to improve. Just likewith the regular 365 members there is never a hint of meanness from any of them.

This is a painting I did when I was doing the 30 Day challenge and I am just now getting around to posting it. It is almost an original and there are parts of it I really like but some part could definitley use some improvement. That is what practice is for isn't it?