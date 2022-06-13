Previous
Pool Noodle Popsicles Are Great Decorations by grammyn
Pool Noodle Popsicles Are Great Decorations

EVery year my younger two daughters go all out with decorating their church for their Bible school. This year's theme is On a Roll With God- Food Truck. The have decorated the walls with huge pictures of various types of food trucks, cupcakes, smoothies and fruit. They have hung these popsicles, bags of popcorn, 3-D tacos and other food items from the ceilings in the halways leading to the classrooms. Almost all of the art is done by them and the other volunteers. Very little of it is preprinted purchases and it always looks amazing. These were my favorite decorations this year.
