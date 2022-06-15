2nd Best

While I was out this morning I saw a dragonfly sitting on a blueberry leaf and decided it would make a great shot for the day. It was still there after I returned with my camera and even remained while the lens warmed up to the outside temperature and the humidity dissipated off of it. Of course the minute I tried to focus it flew off! Now what? Sometimes they will return to the same spot, but not this time. Therefore you get a wasp which was on a pallet and a little more cooperative for a photo.