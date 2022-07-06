Previous
Who knew Succulents Have Pretty Flowers? by grammyn
Who knew Succulents Have Pretty Flowers?

This is what the dragonfly I posted a few days ago was sitting on. It has opened up into the most beautiful bloom don't you think?
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 7th, 2022  
DaVette ace
Dang nice
July 7th, 2022  
