Previous
Next
According To Hoyle by grammyn
Photo 3169

According To Hoyle

This phrase means according to established rules but is often overlooked on 365, as more often than not, I have seen the phrase "your project, your rules".
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise