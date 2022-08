A Man, A Stool, And Chair

I have noticed this scene a couple of times recently but have never taken the time to stop for a photo..............l really didn't have the time today either but made the time since I was afraid it would be gone when I came back by. I felt he saw me and was uncomfortable with that but he appears to be looking away from me so I was happy to see that. I was right to stop too because when I came back he was no longer sitting there.