Photo 3196
Come Into My Parlour....
I really wish I had taken this a week ago when I first saw him, as he was on the front side of the web and looked irridescent. Perhaps he will move and I can get anaother shot.
13th August 2022
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
