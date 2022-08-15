Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3198
Waiting For the School Bus
School started here last week and I see all the children that are waiting for their bus on my morning walk again. These two were engrossed in a device I am sure.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4931
photos
151
followers
51
following
876% complete
View this month »
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Latest from all albums
3192
3193
860
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
15th August 2022 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
people
,
nik
,
silverefex-oe
Corinne C
ace
Love this candid photo. You can see so much focus from this young student.
August 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close