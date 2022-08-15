Previous
Next
Waiting For the School Bus by grammyn
Photo 3198

Waiting For the School Bus

School started here last week and I see all the children that are waiting for their bus on my morning walk again. These two were engrossed in a device I am sure.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
876% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love this candid photo. You can see so much focus from this young student.
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise