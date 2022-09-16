Previous
Good For the Goose by grammyn
Photo 3230

Good For the Goose

For the album cover challenge

ARTIST: Magnavox Odyssey-
The Magnavox Odyssey is the first commercial home video game console.

ALBUM: ...to be taken seriously-
The right to be heard does not automatically include the right to be taken seriously.
~Hubert H. Humphrey (1911 - 1978)
and for the non domestic animal challenge
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
884% complete

Maggiemae ace
What's good for the goose is good for the gander! Now what is a gander? Don't know this album - most nowadays have the most peculiar names!
September 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Well done
September 16th, 2022  
