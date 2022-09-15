Sign up
Photo 3229
Intercepted Light
l got an early start to my walk this morning and liked the shadows that were still visible
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4963
photos
149
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
15th September 2022 6:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadow
,
selfie
,
nik
,
silverefex-overexposed
