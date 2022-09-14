Sign up
Photo 3228
Berry Nice
A nice after supper snack and photo op all in one
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4962
photos
149
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th September 2022 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
food
,
minimal
,
highkey
bkb in the city
Perfect
September 15th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
that is just perfect! On white with the rose pink of the raspberry so familiar!
September 15th, 2022
*lynn
ace
great on the white
September 15th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the high-key color and contrast. They do look yummy!
September 15th, 2022
