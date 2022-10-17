Previous
Resilience In the Face of Adversity by grammyn
Resilience In the Face of Adversity

I pulled these morning glory vines up last week and threw them in a pile of trash to be picked up by the garbage men. I was surprised to see them blooming today in spite of that. I should be as resilient.
