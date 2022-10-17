Sign up
Photo 3261
Resilience In the Face of Adversity
I pulled these morning glory vines up last week and threw them in a pile of trash to be picked up by the garbage men. I was surprised to see them blooming today in spite of that. I should be as resilient.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
17th October 2022 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
sixws-134
