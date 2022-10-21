Previous
Next
Caught In the Act by grammyn
Photo 3265

Caught In the Act

As I was watching my granddaughter perform during halftime at last night's football game l noticed this momma videoing and thought it would be a good shot for the people -photographer challenge.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
October 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise