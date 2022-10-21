Sign up
Photo 3265
Caught In the Act
As I was watching my granddaughter perform during halftime at last night's football game l noticed this momma videoing and thought it would be a good shot for the people -photographer challenge.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
people
,
people-photographer
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
October 22nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 22nd, 2022
