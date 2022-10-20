Previous
Baby Head Warmer by grammyn
Baby Head Warmer

I didn't keep the baby this week so l used the time to finish up some projects I had started for her. Just in time as our weather turned colder. I hope she likes her new hat.
katy

ace
@grammyn
Dawn ace
It’s lovely Katy , I have a new Grand nephew now 2days but he is in London
October 21st, 2022  
