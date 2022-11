Love It or Hate It

This might have worked for yesterday's prompt of opposites(love/hate) but I used ISO100 to take this for today's prompt.



My husband and I are two of possibly twelve people in the world that like fruitcake. Today I made fruitcake. It is a really simple recipe that I have had for decades. I made it in individual servings and will freeze most of it so we can have some whenever we want.