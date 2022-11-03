Previous
You Light Up My Life by grammyn
You Light Up My Life

Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?! Modeling the hat I made for her, in the light from the window for the ONE WEEK ONLY challenge and the songtitle challenge
Listen to Debby Boone as she sings it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b07-yKnKRMQ
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
Shutterbug ace
Very cute. Lovely smile. The hat is adorable also.
November 4th, 2022  
