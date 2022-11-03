Sign up
Photo 3278
You Light Up My Life
Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?! Modeling the hat I made for her, in the light from the window for the ONE WEEK ONLY challenge and the songtitle challenge
Listen to Debby Boone as she sings it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b07-yKnKRMQ
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5014
photos
151
followers
50
following
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3272
3273
863
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd November 2022 8:15am
grands
,
songtitle-90
,
owo-5
Shutterbug
ace
Very cute. Lovely smile. The hat is adorable also.
November 4th, 2022
