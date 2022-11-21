Previous
Pale By Comparison by grammyn
Photo 3296

Pale By Comparison

Beautiful photo examples and a fabulous tutorial by @30pics4jackiesdiamond and I still did poorly. I confess I probably didn't put as much effort into mine as it is once again the end of the day and I am just now working on 365.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
903% complete

