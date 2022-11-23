Sign up
Photo 3298
Peachy Keen
I took some peaches out of the freezer for lunch today and as they were thawing they got a nice layer of ice that I thought might make a nice photo. What do you think?
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5034
photos
152
followers
50
following
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
23rd November 2022 11:59am
food
orange
Corinne C
ace
I like it! The colors are so warm
November 24th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I thought they were coated with sugar- nice catch!
November 24th, 2022
