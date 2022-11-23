Previous
Next
Peachy Keen by grammyn
Photo 3298

Peachy Keen

I took some peaches out of the freezer for lunch today and as they were thawing they got a nice layer of ice that I thought might make a nice photo. What do you think?
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I like it! The colors are so warm
November 24th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I thought they were coated with sugar- nice catch!
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise