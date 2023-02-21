Previous
Sentinel by grammyn
Photo 3388

Sentinel

A quick trip into the Bamboo Forest this afternoon for a landscape shot. It had been a mostly cloudy gray day until then and that does not produce very good B&W photos. The sun came out just in time for this one
katy

ace
Milanie ace
That lone tree really stand out - such a nice contrast
February 22nd, 2023  
Simply Amanda
This is really striking in black and white!
February 22nd, 2023  
