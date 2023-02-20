Sign up
Photo 3387
Xtreme Landscape
A very minimal landscape for today because, honestly , the sky ws more interesting even in black and white
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
20th February 2023 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
landscape
,
for2023
Dawn
ace
A cool sky scape particularly like the cross
February 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice- all dull gray skies look better in black and white- it has something to do with the gray scale. Love how the X marks the spot in this shot.
February 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Amazing contrails. It is so symmetrical, a perfect 'X'.
February 21st, 2023
