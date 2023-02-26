Previous
Waterway by grammyn
Waterway

This is close to home and I have been waiting for a sunny day to try and get a good shot of it. Thankfully today was the day as this is the last day of landscape photos.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

katy

ace
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Worth waiting for!
February 27th, 2023  
Lin ace
Perfect for a B/W.
February 27th, 2023  
