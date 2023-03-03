Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3398
A Thousand Miles From Home
Some of the Canada Geese that stay at our park
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
5
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5137
photos
155
followers
51
following
930% complete
View this month »
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd March 2023 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot Katy
March 4th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They will make anywhere home!
March 4th, 2023
summerfield
ace
those bastards aren't canadian. they're from somewhere else! canadians are polite people, those aren't!🤣
March 4th, 2023
Diane
ace
They are beautiful birds, but I have to agree with
@summerfield
, they can be very rude. And messy.
March 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
March 4th, 2023
