A Thousand Miles From Home by grammyn
Photo 3398

A Thousand Miles From Home

Some of the Canada Geese that stay at our park
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
930% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice shot Katy
March 4th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They will make anywhere home!
March 4th, 2023  
summerfield ace
those bastards aren't canadian. they're from somewhere else! canadians are polite people, those aren't!🤣
March 4th, 2023  
Diane ace
They are beautiful birds, but I have to agree with @summerfield, they can be very rude. And messy.
March 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
March 4th, 2023  
