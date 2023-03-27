Previous
Tall Tree, Long Day by grammyn
Photo 3422

Tall Tree, Long Day

I almost never, if ever post a photo I haven't taken but today I left my camera at home as l went to help my daughter and her family with some storm damage. The Grand Chap took this one from the seat of his Bobcat® and graciously let me use it.

In the middle of the night , and the middle of the storm, they heard a huge noise. When they looked, their tree that was every bit as big as this one had fallen to the ground. Because they shared a root structure and because this one leans over the house it also had to come down. We spent the better part of the day hauling away logs and brush. The job isn't finished on this 100ft/30.5meter tree tonight and they will finish tomorrow. The other one is all hauled to the street waiting to be picked up by the city.
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awww- so sad, but so glad no damage to the house- at least from what I can see. And no damage to your daughter and her family- which is the best and most important of all.
March 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Always sorry to see trees lost, but looks like house and people are ok. There is so much weather damage this winter.
March 28th, 2023  
