Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3421
In the Garden
Most of my daffodils are long since done but l was pleasantly surprised to see one or two that are just now making an appearance. Less pleased to see all the weeding that needs to be done!
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5162
photos
156
followers
51
following
937% complete
View this month »
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th March 2023 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flower
Corinne C
ace
A delightful picture and garden. As far as the weeds are concerned, I don't know what to think. I'm reading a book from Martha Molnar "How I learned to admire weeds" letting me think that fighting weeds is a futile battle :-)
March 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely pic of your garden and as for weeds that’s seems to be all I’m doing of late lol having said that it looks much better .
March 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close