In the Garden by grammyn
In the Garden

Most of my daffodils are long since done but l was pleasantly surprised to see one or two that are just now making an appearance. Less pleased to see all the weeding that needs to be done!
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Corinne C ace
A delightful picture and garden. As far as the weeds are concerned, I don't know what to think. I'm reading a book from Martha Molnar "How I learned to admire weeds" letting me think that fighting weeds is a futile battle :-)
March 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely pic of your garden and as for weeds that’s seems to be all I’m doing of late lol having said that it looks much better .
March 26th, 2023  
