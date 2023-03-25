Sign up
Photo 3420
Twins, And Yet, A Little Different
The Grand Chap made these vases for me not too long ago. He is always learning new skills and I am the lucky recipient of his efforts
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5161
photos
156
followers
51
following
Tags
wood
,
highkey
,
sixws-138
Diane
ace
They are lovely--the shape and the grain of the wood. Nicely photographed, too.
I've probably told you that my father had always loved working with wood, so when he retired from his hardware store, that is what he did. I have many pieces that he made, dating from the 1930's (wow--they are almost 100 years old!)
March 26th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
can't wait to see them with some flowers, maybe from your garden?
March 26th, 2023
