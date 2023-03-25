Previous
Next
Twins, And Yet, A Little Different by grammyn
Photo 3420

Twins, And Yet, A Little Different

The Grand Chap made these vases for me not too long ago. He is always learning new skills and I am the lucky recipient of his efforts
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
They are lovely--the shape and the grain of the wood. Nicely photographed, too.

I've probably told you that my father had always loved working with wood, so when he retired from his hardware store, that is what he did. I have many pieces that he made, dating from the 1930's (wow--they are almost 100 years old!)
March 26th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
can't wait to see them with some flowers, maybe from your garden?
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise