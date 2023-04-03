Sign up
Photo 3429
Fruit Salad Yummy, Yummy
A silly title and song for a very serious looking photo tonight Listen to the Wiggles sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYYGD56CxTw
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
6
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5172
photos
155
followers
51
following
939% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd April 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
food
,
songtitle-95
,
30-shots2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A beautiful bowl for some good-looking fruit! Excellent choice of background and lighting.
April 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely bowl and love the song title
April 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous light....
Haha sing the wiggles often with preschoolers
April 4th, 2023
KWind
ace
Lovely still-life.
April 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the low key image. Very old world looking.
April 4th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Gosh you would have to be young to appreciate that song! Like the fruit choice for a still life - might like a pineapple in there too!
April 4th, 2023
Haha sing the wiggles often with preschoolers