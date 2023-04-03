Previous
Fruit Salad Yummy, Yummy by grammyn
Photo 3429

Fruit Salad Yummy, Yummy

A silly title and song for a very serious looking photo tonight Listen to the Wiggles sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYYGD56CxTw
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

katy

ace
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
A beautiful bowl for some good-looking fruit! Excellent choice of background and lighting.
April 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely bowl and love the song title
April 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous light....
Haha sing the wiggles often with preschoolers
April 4th, 2023  
KWind ace
Lovely still-life.
April 4th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the low key image. Very old world looking.
April 4th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Gosh you would have to be young to appreciate that song! Like the fruit choice for a still life - might like a pineapple in there too!
April 4th, 2023  
