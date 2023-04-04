Previous
Pedestal by grammyn
Photo 3430

Pedestal

This is a multi-functional bowl, in that it can be inverted and makes a great candle holder
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
@grammyn
939% complete

Corinne C ace
So pretty!
April 5th, 2023  
