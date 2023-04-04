Sign up
Photo 3430
Pedestal
This is a multi-functional bowl, in that it can be inverted and makes a great candle holder
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5173
photos
155
followers
51
following
939% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
4th April 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
wood
,
30-shots2023
Corinne C
ace
So pretty!
April 5th, 2023
