Photo 3431
Generations
The bowl made by my husband and the crochet on the cloth made by my grandmother.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
3
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5174
photos
155
followers
51
following
940% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
5th April 2023 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
wood
,
30-shots2023
Dawn
ace
Both are lovely Katy your hubby is very talented as was your Grandmother I love handwork fav
April 5th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful ❤️
April 5th, 2023
JackieR
ace
That is so beautiful and such a beautiful way to show off bith
April 5th, 2023
