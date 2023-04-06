Sign up
Photo 3432
Variation On a Theme
Inspired by a friend I decided to try the style of the artist from the artist challenge and our own
@joemuli
today. It isn't as effective with an inanimate object I fear. It also isn't street photography but it did give me a photo for the day
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5175
photos
155
followers
51
following
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
6th April 2023 3:24pm
b&w
wood
30-shots2023
