Photo 3434
I Was Right About the Jam
IT was a cold rainy day so after watching my Great Grand attend her first Easter Egg hunt inside her church, I came home and made a batch of strawberry and then another of carrot cake jam
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
food
,
wood
,
sixws-
,
30-shots2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds yummy- both flavors!
April 9th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Carrot cake jam sounds very interesting
April 9th, 2023
