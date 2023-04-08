Previous
I Was Right About the Jam by grammyn
I Was Right About the Jam

IT was a cold rainy day so after watching my Great Grand attend her first Easter Egg hunt inside her church, I came home and made a batch of strawberry and then another of carrot cake jam
@grammyn
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds yummy- both flavors!
April 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Carrot cake jam sounds very interesting
April 9th, 2023  
