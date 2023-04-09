Sign up
Photo 3435
A Bowl and a Book
Happy Easter to those who celebrate
9th April 2023
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th April 2023 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
wood
,
30-shots2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever use of your bowl as a book stand.
April 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Perfect pulpit
April 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice done
April 9th, 2023
