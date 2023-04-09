Previous
Next
A Bowl and a Book by grammyn
Photo 3435

A Bowl and a Book

Happy Easter to those who celebrate
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Clever use of your bowl as a book stand.
April 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Perfect pulpit
April 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice done
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise