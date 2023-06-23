Sign up
Photo 3510
One Is Not Like the Others
Another one for the six word story and songtitle challenge
One of my favorites from Sesame Street®
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsRjQDrDnY8
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
5
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?!
5257
photos
154
followers
49
following
Tags
animals
,
sixws-140
,
songtitle-97
,
ndao15
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
A fab twofer
June 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
This is funny. But well spotted and a good photo for the themes.
June 23rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
love this one Katy , they look great
June 23rd, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
They don't seem to care about the difference. Good for them!
June 23rd, 2023
