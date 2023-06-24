Sign up
Photo 3511
Compulsory Expectation
Obligatory dandelion.......or dandelion like plant. When one becomes absorbed in other activities all day long and realizes at the end of the day there is still a need for a photo one often falls back on something easy and close to home to shoot!
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5258
photos
154
followers
49
following
961% complete
Views
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th June 2023 6:52pm
Tags
b&w
,
dandelion
