Previous
Compulsory Expectation by grammyn
Photo 3511

Compulsory Expectation

Obligatory dandelion.......or dandelion like plant. When one becomes absorbed in other activities all day long and realizes at the end of the day there is still a need for a photo one often falls back on something easy and close to home to shoot!
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise