Previous
Reward by grammyn
Photo 3512

Reward

She knows several words and says them with a fair amount of accuracy. Dog, mama, dada, ...and snack
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Snack is different than most first word. I think she will be a woman that knows what she wants. Beautiful portrait.
June 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
She is so cute! So wonderful to follow their progress with language.
June 26th, 2023  
Diane ace
She is beautiful! Looks like she in enjoying her snack!
June 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How adorable Katy
June 26th, 2023  
Laurie ace
Oh how sweet!! 🥰
June 26th, 2023  
Beth ace
What a cutie pants
June 26th, 2023  
katy ace
@luvmynynix Oh My Gosh! How good to hear from you ! are you coming back? I didn't respond quickly enough the last time you commented and missed letting you know how happy I was to hear from you! I hope all is well and my "granddaughter" is doing well!♥
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise