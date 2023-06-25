Sign up
She knows several words and says them with a fair amount of accuracy. Dog, mama, dada, ...and snack
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
7
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5259
photos
154
followers
49
following
962% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
25th June 2023 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grands
Shutterbug
ace
Snack is different than most first word. I think she will be a woman that knows what she wants. Beautiful portrait.
June 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
She is so cute! So wonderful to follow their progress with language.
June 26th, 2023
Diane
ace
She is beautiful! Looks like she in enjoying her snack!
June 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How adorable Katy
June 26th, 2023
Laurie
ace
Oh how sweet!! 🥰
June 26th, 2023
Beth
ace
What a cutie pants
June 26th, 2023
katy
ace
@luvmynynix
Oh My Gosh! How good to hear from you ! are you coming back? I didn't respond quickly enough the last time you commented and missed letting you know how happy I was to hear from you! I hope all is well and my "granddaughter" is doing well!♥
June 26th, 2023
