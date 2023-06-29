Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Eggsactly
Something I thought would be simple for the artist challenge but I was wrong. At least for me it was not because I struggled with the lighting Inspired by this one
https://artblart.files.wordpress.com/2020/02/gm_32105401_2000x2000.jpg
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5263
photos
154
followers
50
following
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Views
5
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
29th June 2023 6:28pm
b&w
,
food
,
ac-steinert
