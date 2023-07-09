Sign up
Photo 3526
3,249 Miles From Here To Spain
....or 5228.8 Kilometers. This is Biddeford Pool in Maine on the east coast of the US
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5274
photos
155
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th July 2023 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
water
,
sixws-141
Diana
ace
What a great place to be, lovely shot and scene.
July 12th, 2023
