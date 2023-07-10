Sign up
Photo 3527
Waiting For the Plane to Leave
Little did I know when I took this shot of my daughter recently on our return trip that I could make it a six word story AND a people challenge entry!
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5276
photos
155
followers
50
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th July 2023 11:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sixws-141
,
people-23
Corinne C
ace
It's a great picture. I guess it's a poster behind your daughter? It gives a lot of depth to the image.
July 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Your daughter is so nicely posed with a great background.
July 13th, 2023
