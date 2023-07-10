Previous
Waiting For the Plane to Leave by grammyn
Photo 3527

Waiting For the Plane to Leave

Little did I know when I took this shot of my daughter recently on our return trip that I could make it a six word story AND a people challenge entry!
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It's a great picture. I guess it's a poster behind your daughter? It gives a lot of depth to the image.
July 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Your daughter is so nicely posed with a great background.
July 13th, 2023  
