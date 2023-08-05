Previous
Crunch by grammyn
Photo 3553

Crunch

late night, humidity 83%, impatient. ETSOOI to the rescue!
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
Diane ace
How fun! It reminds me of a counted cross stitch pattern.
August 6th, 2023  
