Photo 3570
It's Really All About the Light
I am continuously amazed by how important the lighting is and the impact it can have in photography
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5320
photos
151
followers
50
following
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd August 2023 8:45am
red
,
flower
,
sixws-142
JackieR
ace
Wonderful depth of field and love the title
August 22nd, 2023
