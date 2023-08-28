Sign up
Previous
Photo 3576
A Flower In Waiting
After day of going without, and some extremely high temperatures, we got a little rain which coaxed this pretty little bud to appear. I wanted to get a drop on it but there were none
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
4
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th August 2023 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
piink
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 29th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Not much rain here either. I'm so glad your rose bush got the rain it did. This is lovely!
August 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice- several of my friends in photo club carry little misters with them so they always have drops! But I think this one works with or without. Lovely!
August 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely capture
August 29th, 2023
