A Flower In Waiting by grammyn
A Flower In Waiting

After day of going without, and some extremely high temperatures, we got a little rain which coaxed this pretty little bud to appear. I wanted to get a drop on it but there were none
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 29th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Not much rain here either. I'm so glad your rose bush got the rain it did. This is lovely!
August 29th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice- several of my friends in photo club carry little misters with them so they always have drops! But I think this one works with or without. Lovely!
August 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely capture
August 29th, 2023  
