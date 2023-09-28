Sign up
Photo 3607
Party Time?
Just a couple of props lying around that combined to give me a photo tonight since I couldn't find any musket balls!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5360
photos
152
followers
50
following
988% complete
View this month »
3607
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th September 2023 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
highkey
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Interesting combo- love the high-key black and white. It works perfectly with the party theme.
September 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool party theme
September 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
September 29th, 2023
